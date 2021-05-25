HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and on additional coronavirus-related death, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County added four new cases and Elk County added none. Neither county reported any deaths.
Blair County added 30 new cases and one additional death. Cambria County added 25 new cases. Centre County added 46 new cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 13,323 cases and 336 deaths
- Cambria — 14,501 cases and 430 deaths
- Centre — 16,824 cases and 223 deaths
- Clearfield — 8,533 cases and 223 deaths
- Elk — 2,856 cases and 39 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,304 cases and 98 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 906 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,197,468.
There are 1,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 295 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is coming down, after peaking at 2,661 patients which is slightly below what it was at the height of the spring 2020 peak of 2,751 patients on May 3, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of May 14 stood at 4.5%.
As of May 24, there were 42 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,085 deaths attributed to COVID-19.