HARRISBURG — Clearfield County and surrounding areas reported a total of 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
While Clearfield County only reported one new case, Centre County reported nine cases; Blair and Cambria counties each reported six cases.
The total number of positive cases by in Clearfield Counties and surrounding areas are listed below:
- Blair –113 cases with 1 death
- Cambria –143 cases with 3 deaths
- Centre –262 cases with 8 deaths
- Clearfield –96 cases with 0 deaths
- Elk –31 cases with 0 deaths
- Jefferson –41 cases with one death
The state Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed there are 994 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 97,665. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 8 and July 14 is 139,819 with 5,372 positive cases. In the last day, close to 28,800 COVID-19 diagnostic test results were reported to the department, the highest one-day number of COVID-19 diagnostic test results reported.
There are 6,957 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 26 new deaths reported.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 870,984 patients who have tested negative to date.
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,384 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,517 cases among employees, for a total of 21,901 at 763 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,767 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 7,284 of total cases are in health care workers.