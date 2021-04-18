HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 72 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend and one additional death, according to the state Department of Health.
Jefferson County reported 20 cases and Elk County reported 10. There were no deaths reported in those two counties.
Centre County reported an increase of 117 new cases, Cambria County reported 100 and Blair County reported 120 new cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,941 cases and 318 deaths
- Cambria — 13,103 cases and 412 deaths
- Centre — 15,708 cases and 215 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,833 cases and 133 death
- Elk — 2,740 cases and 38 deaths
- Jefferson — 3,153 cases and 94 deaths
DOH confirmed there were 5,114 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, and 3,761 reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,107,377.
There are 2,638 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 551 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,700 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2 stood at 9.6%.
As of April 16, there were 39 new deaths and on April 17, 27 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,661 deaths attributed to COVID-19.