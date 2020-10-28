HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the state Department of Health confirmed more than 2,000 cases statewide.
Centre County reported 41 additional cases, Blair County added 25 as well as two more deaths, Cambria reported 22, Elk reported four and Jefferson reported two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,237 cases and 29 deaths
- Cambria — 1,095 cases and 7 deaths
- Centre — 4,138 cases and 16 deaths
- Clearfield — 469 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 164 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 187 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 2,228 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 200,674. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 21 and Oct. 27 is 252,583 with 13,574 positive cases. There were 33,329 test results reported to the department through Oct. 27.
There are 8,718 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.