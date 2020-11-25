HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 67 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health.
DOH did not issue a report on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Additionally in the tri-county region, Jefferson County reported 35 cases and Elk County reported 27. Elk also reported on additional death.
Blair County reported 102 additional cases, Cambria County reported 96, and Centre County reported 93 as well as three more deaths.
According to Centre County Coroner Scott A. Sayers, his office on Wednesday reported 16 COVID-19-related deaths between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23. All of those cases occurred in a long-term care facility except for one death that occurred at a residence. The ages of the deceased ranged from age 67 to 99. The average age was 83.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 3,623 cases and 59 deaths
- Cambria — 3,654 cases and 51 deaths
- Centre — 5,968 cases and 38 deaths
- Clearfield — 1,368 cases and 10 deaths
- Elk – 481 cases and 4 deaths
- Jefferson – 644 cases and 6 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 6,759 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 327,829.
There are 3,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 826 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 13 stood at 11.1%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 405,184 with 45,557 positive cases. There were 56,197 test results reported to the department through Nov. 24.
As of Wednesday, there were 144 new deaths reported for a total of 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19.