HARRISBURG — The tri-county region continues to add large numbers of new cases of COVID-19, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County on Wednesday reported 66 new cases, while Jefferson County reported 24 and Elk County reported six.
Cambria reported an increase of 171 new cases, Centre County reported 89, and Blair County reported 72.
Cambria and Centre counties each reported one additional death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 2,748 cases and 43 deaths
- Cambria — 2,530 cases and 25 deaths
- Centre — 5,329 cases and 25 deaths
- Clearfield — 975 cases and 8 deaths
- Elk — 383 cases and 3 deaths
- Jefferson — 470 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Wednesday confirmed there were 6,339 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 281,852. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
There are 2,737 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 579 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 1,600 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 6 – 12 stood at 9.6%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 380,667 with 36,856 positive cases. There were 56,111 test results reported to the department through Nov. 17.
As of Tuesday, there were 110 new deaths reported for a total of 9,465 deaths attributed to COVID-19.