HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 24 additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday according to the state Department of Health. Two more deaths were also reported.
Jefferson County reported 17 new cases and one death. Elk County reported three additional cases and one death.
Centre County reported 69 more cases and one death, Cambria County reported 31 more cases and two deaths, and Blair County reported 24 cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 9,742 cases and 238 deaths
- Cambria — 10,587 cases and 358 deaths
- Centre — 10,724 cases and 186 deaths
- Clearfield — 5,395 cases and 90 deaths
- Elk — 2,067 cases and 32 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,444 cases and 71 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 4,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 812,495.
There are 3,887 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 770 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,100 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 15 stood at 10.5%.
As of Jan. 25, there were 219 new deaths reported for a total of 20,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.