HARRISBURG — Along with the highest daily increase in COVID-19 totals, the number of additional cases in the tri-county region continues to rise as well.
Clearfield County reported 15 new cases on Thursday, Elk County reported seven and Jefferson County reported four, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday.
Blair County reported 79, Centre County reported 55 and Cambria County reported 36.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 1,733 cases and 33 deaths
- Cambria — 1,410 cases and 12 deaths
- Centre — 4,421 cases and 20 deaths
- Clearfield — 554 cases and 7 deaths
- Elk — 235 cases and 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 261 cases and 4 deaths
DOH on Thursday confirmed there were 2,900 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 220,566. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 288,689 with 16,992 positive cases. There were 43,941 test results reported to the department through Nov. 4.
There are 8,937 deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 47 new deaths reported.