HARRISBURG — The first weekend in December saw the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with a total of 21,514 new cases added — 12,884 on Saturday and 8,630 on Sunday.
Clearfield County added 74 cases on Saturday and 52 on Sunday, for a total of 126. Jefferson County added 55 on Saturday and 32 on Sunday for a total of 87, and Elk County added 38 cases on Saturday and 30 on Sunday for a total of 68.
Neighboring Centre County added a weekend total of 209 cases, while Blair County added 330 and Cambria added 515.
Cambria County also added 14 COVID-19-related deaths over the weekend. Blair County added 8 deaths, Centre added six, Clearfield added three and Jefferson added two.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 5,055 case and 86 deaths
- Cambria — 5,724 cases and 103 deaths
- Centre — 6,866 cases and 79 deaths
- Clearfield — 2,173 cases and 22 deaths
- Elk — 681 cases and 8 deaths
- Jefferson —1,071 cases and 9 deaths
DOH on Sunday confirmed 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 8,630 cases on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 420,114.
There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 3,800 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 stood at 14.4%.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days 405,631 with 59,817 positive cases. There were 70,469 test results reported to the department through Dec. 4.
As of Dec. 4, there were 149 new deaths reported for a total of 11,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19.