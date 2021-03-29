The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a three day increase of 10,101 new coronavirus cases in the state Monday, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268 throughout all 67 counties since the beginning of the pandemic.
The DOH did not release any COVID-19 data over the weekend due to technical problems.
Clearfield County reported 113 new cases and no deaths. Jefferson County reported 17 new cases and Elk County reported 16 cases.
Neighboring Centre County reported 214 new cases, Cambria County reported 71 new cases, and Blair County reported 61 new cases.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 11,092 cases and 312 deaths
- Cambria — 12,219 cases and 403 deaths
- Centre — 14,439 cases and 213 deaths
- Clearfield — 7,105 cases and 128 deaths
- Elk — 2,514 cases and 37 deaths
- Jefferson — 2,964 cases and 91 deaths
DOH on Monday confirmed there were 2,923 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 combined, for a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.
There are 1,856 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 366 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25. The current 14-day average is also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020. However, the moving average of number of hospitalized patients has started to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19 stood at 7.6%.
As of Friday, March 26, there were 33 new deaths, as of Saturday, March 27, there were 15 new deaths, and as of Sunday, March 28, there were 14 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,015 deaths attributed to COVID-19.