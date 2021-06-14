Nearly 2,000 Pennsylvania students have completed the Curbing our Carbon Appetite Challenge over the last few months in classrooms across the state, and now the program is being offered virtually and statewide to Pennsylvania 4-H members.
Members will use critical thinking skills to take part in solving a real-world agriculture challenge through the 2021 4-H Ag Innovators Experience Curbing Our Carbon Appetite Challenge.
Hands-on activities will challenge youth to apply science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills to understand the effects of higher levels of atmospheric carbon on Earth’s temperature.
Participating youth will learn about ways they can help reduce their carbon footprints by completing the Carbon-Friendly Lunch Challenge along with other activities they can do at home with their families and friends to benefit their community.
The collaborative, interactive challenge will help Pennsylvania youth statewide:
• Explain how human activities increase atmospheric carbon and contribute to climate change.
• Plan a carbon-friendly meal by selecting foods with low carbon footprints.
• Identify carbon-friendly actions that agriculture, business and industry, and individuals and families can take to reduce atmospheric carbon.
• Identify STEM/agriculture careers that connect to the environment and to carbon reduction.
The event will be held virtually Thursday, July 15 at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Registration is required. To register visit https://extension.psu.edu/4-h/carbon-footprint
For additional information contact Penn State Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator for Clearfield County Hannah Alexander at 814-765-7878, extension No. 7.
4-H is a non-formal educational youth development program of the United States Department of Agriculture. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/4-H.