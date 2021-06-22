A Clearfield resident asked Clearfield Borough Council for additional assistance keeping motorized vehicles off of a section of Williams Street.
Resident Erin Flanagan told council closing a section of the highway has not helped and she believes some type of barricade needs to be placed.
“There are no cones, no Jersey barriers and no sign. I did see a police officer there one day. I’m happy about that,” she told council.
Chief Vincent McGinnis told Flanagan he schedules officers to patrol the area; however, the streets nearby are high traffic areas.
“It’s harder to stay longer than an hour,” he explained.
Flanagan said she has witnessed all types of violations including people running stop signs and vehicles traveling the wrong way on the streets.
“It’s the little kids I’m worried about. I don’t know what else to do,” Flanagan said.
Borough Solicitor Cortez “Chip” Bell said barricades have not been installed because of concerns about fire trucks and other emergency vehicles being unable to access structures there.
“We need to close this off but not close it off. We need to figure out how to close in the gaps,” Bell said.
Councilman Robbie Tubbs said there needs to be a multi-pronged approach including signs and continued police patrols.
“Anything you can do would be a million times better than not doing anything. Residents shouldn’t have to see kids nearly being hit by cars,” Flanagan said.
McGinnis recommended putting up signs stating the street is closed to motorized vehicles and only to pedestrians.
“That way we can enforce it,” he said.
In June 2018, council began the process to permanently close and vacating the end of Williams Street between West Locust and Weaver streets after the borough’s public works department recommended it pass an ordinance to permanently close the highway.
This portion of Williams Street has been closed since May 2016 because the retaining wall along the road is in poor shape and would be expensive to repair.