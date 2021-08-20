Clearfield Borough Council discussed taking a proactive approach to ward off potential future financial issues.
During Thursday’s meeting, Borough Manager Leslie Stott told council she had spoken with a state Department of Community and Economic Development representative to gather information about creating a future plan of action for the borough.
“I spoke with our regional DCED representative about the realization that Clearfield is headed towards a distressed level. She suggested the borough may want to participate in its Strategic Management Planning Program,” she explained.
According to information on DCED’s website, the SMPP program provides matching grant funds to assist municipalities experiencing fiscal difficulties to develop comprehensive multi-year financial plans and establish short- and long-term financial objectives plans and strategies. Approved eligible municipalities can receive grants for up to $200,000 or 50 percent of a project’s cost.
Stott said through the program a consultant would be brought to work with council, staff and other borough representatives to develop ideas to help the borough achieve sustainability in the coming years. The plan would also include information on potential grants and other funding mechanisms for upcoming borough projects.
Stott said she did not know the cost to the borough at this point but noted the consolidation study that was done several years ago cost $100,000 of which council paid 10 percent. “If this is in the same ballpark, I think it would be very feasible for us. We should gain some ideas that the staff hasn’t thought of and get some grant information,” she explained.
Council did not make a decision on applying for the program but said they would get some additional information and discuss the matter further at a future meeting.