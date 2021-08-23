Clearfield Borough Council was asked to ponder combining the Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township police departments.
Chairman Lew Duttry said at a recent meeting that there has been interest in merging both departments and there is assistance available from the state if both municipalities would agree.
“We couldn’t just go ahead. Lawrence Township would have to agree to participate,” Duttry said.
He said he does not know at this time whether there is a cost.
“If there is no cost, it’s a no-brainer. We should just do it. “
He said the borough and the township’s governing bodies would have to send a letter to the state Department of Community and Economic Development requesting technical assistance. An independent consultant would come in and lead it through a study of both departments and the feasibility of combining them.
“This would give us a study and hopefully would be a step in the right direction if that’s what we decide we want to do,” Duttry said.
Council took no action on the matter.