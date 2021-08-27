Clearfield Borough Council conducted a number of items of business at its recent meeting.
Council approved street closures for the Clearfield YMCA’s annual Christmas parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. The streets will be closed beginning at noon.
The borough’s Shade Tree Commission was given permission to remove a tree located at the corner of South Fourth Street and Park Avenue.
Council tentatively accepted a bid for heating fuel from JJ Powell Inc., Clearfield, at a rate of $2.499 per gallon. The bid is pending a review by the borough’s manager Leslie Stott.
An offer from Waste Management was accepted for the borough’s trash collection at a rate of $1,457 per month. The borough currently uses the company to collect waste at a cost of $650 per month.
Council approved having Stott contact the company to determine if there is anything the borough can do to reduce the cost.
Permission was granted by council to purchase a skate ramp for the skate park. The ramp will be purchased from Keen Ramp at a cost of $13,000.
Stott reported the skate park committee worked very hard to raise funds to pay for the new ramp. They also surveyed the community for guidance on what type of ramp they wanted to add to the park.
Council approved a lot consolidation for 211 and 213 Turnpike Ave. and approved advertising for eligible residents to fill vacant board and committee positions.