The Clearfield community added the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the Progressland readership area since last week, with a total of 147 new cases reported since Dec. 28 by the state Department of Health.
Clearfield, which includes portions of surrounding areas like Lawrence Township, has recorded a total of 542 cases. Additionally, Clearfield added 142 probable cases, which is an increase of 40 cases from last week.
The Karthaus area, which includes Quehanna Boot Camp, added the second highest number of cases with 78. Philipsburg followed with 57 cases this past week.
The total number of cases in the Progressland readership area are listed below.
The health department reports community cases by ZIP-code level data.
The change in cases from a week ago today is also noted in the data below, if applicable.
Community;Confirmed;Probable
ALLPORT;15 (0);1-4 (0)
BECCARIA;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
BRISBIN;15 (+3);0
BURNSIDE;5 (+1);1-4 (0)
CLEARFIELD;542 (+147);142 (+40)
COALPORT;85 (+4);14 (+3)
CURWENSVILLE;189 (+42);45 (+4)
DUBOIS;692(+23);345 (+80)
FALLENTIMBER;49 (+4);8 (0)
FLINTON;39 (+2);12 (+3)
FRENCHVILLE;33 (+5);1-4 (0)
GLEN HOPE;11 (+3);0 (0)
GLEN RICHEY;1-4 (0);1-4 (1-4)
GRAMPIAN;70 (+9);25 (+6)
GRASSFLAT;30 (+7);1-4 (1-4)
HAWK RUN;21 (+1);1-4 (0)
HOUTZDALE;148 (+22);9 (+1)
IRVONA;47 (+3);9 (+4)
KARTHAUS;205 (+78);1-4 (0)
LAJOSE;14 (+1);1-4 (0)
LECONTES MILLS;7 (+3);0
LUTHERSBURG;19 (+1);14 (0)
MADERA;43 (+8);1-4 (0)
MAHAFFEY;53 (+6);21 (+3)
MORRISDALE;171 (+18);14 (+5)
MOSHANNON;29 (+3);1-4 (0)
MUNSON;15 (+1);1-4 (0)
NEW MILLPORT;12 (0);0
OLANTA;23 (0);7 (+1)
OSCEOLA MILLS;94 (+15);14 (+2)
PENFIELD;21 (+3);19 (+3)
PHILIPSBURG;574(+57);30 (+3)
POTTERSDALE;1-4 (0);0
RAMEY;18 (+1);1-4 (0)
ROCKTON;29 (+1);14 (+2)
SMITHMILL;20 (+6);0
SNOW SHOE;67 (+2);5(+1)
TROUTVILLE;1-4 (0);1-4 (0)
WALLACETON;11 (0);1-4 (0)
WEST DECATUR;81 (+11);5 (0)
WESTOVER;32 (+3);5 (0)
WINBURNE;14 (+2);1-4 (0)
WOODLAND;65 (+7);19 (+1)