Clearfield Borough is asking residents to stay away from fire and accident scenes due to safety hazards.
At Thursday night’s committee meetings of the Clearfield Borough Council, Councilman James Kling said he was at a fire in East End last week.
“With all the excitement there were a lot of children running around down there and I saw a small child almost get hit by a car because she ran out between two cars,” Kling said.
He said parents need to watch their children in situations like that.
Chief Justin Worley of the fire department said the public is often on the scene before the fire department and are getting too close and are getting in the way of firefighters.
“That poses a danger,” Worley said.
He said people need to keep a distance because they could get hurt. He said fires can blow out windows and throw glass long distances, which could seriously injure someone.
He also said people will get in the way of firefighters when they are working.
“There is a lot more to worry about than trying to get a selfie,” Worley said.
Worley said firefighters did an excellent job at the scene and were able to keep the fire in check and limit the damage to $20,000.
He said the homeowner was on vacation and there were some people in the house dog sitting and there was an accident. He said everyone including the dog made it out OK.