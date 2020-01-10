MINERAL SPRINGS — A Clearfield woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Bradford Township.
Nancy E. Godissart, 65, of Clearfield, died at UPMC Altoona after being taken there for treatment of her injuries.
According to Clearfield-based State Police, around 2:37 p.m., Godissart was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer along U.S. Route 322 eastbound when she was stopped to turn left onto Pebble Lane.
A 2000 Volvo truck driven by Barry E. Quinn, 54, of Woodland, was behind Godissart’s vehicle and was unable to come to a stop, striking Godissart’s vehicle in the rear. After impact, Godissart’s vehicle was pushed into the oncoming westbound travel lane and struck a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by 36-year-old Woodland male.
Neither Quinn nor the other driver was injured. All of the persons involved were wearing seat belts.
Godissart was transported from the scene by ambulance and later flown by helicopter to UPMC for treatment of her injuries where she later died. A passenger in Godissart’s vehicle, a 40-year-old male from Clearfield, was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for suspected minor injuries.
U.S. Route 322 was closed for about an hour for police investigation, which is still ongoing.
Assisting troopers at the scene were emergency responders from BJW Vol. Fire Co., Clearfield Vol. Fire Co., Clearfield EMS and the state Department of Transportation.