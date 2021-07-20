OSCEOLA MILLS — The Clear-Centre Pool will be celebrating its 50th birthday Sunday.
The festivities on July 25 will be held from 1 p.m. to close. Admission for the party will be $2.
No party is complete without a free piece of birthday cake, and each partygoer will receive a slice. DJ Gigi will provide music during the event.
There will be food — such as hotdogs and nachos — available for purchase, according to Pool Operator Brett Albert. A bake sale also helps draw in funds for the pool.
The fundraising efforts are well timed. Most people buy memberships in June. Family memberships cost $110 up to a group of four, according to the organization’s Facebook post. A single membership costs $60.
Once a person has a membership, they no longer pay a recurring, daily admission fee. This leads to a loss of income during the later summer months, Albert noted.
“We just try to help supplement the loss of income that we get from July through August,” Albert stated.
The costs of keeping the pool open are high. Payroll for employees, chemicals, water and electricity are the big ticket items, according to Albert. The electric bill alone costs around $3,000 or $4,000 a month, Albert noted.
“A swimming pool is the most expensive business that you can operate,” Albert said.
The pool, showing its age, also has leaks, which impacts the water bill. Repairs would cost about $500,000, according to Albert.
“I guess we’re lucky that it still holds water even though it’s not holding it as good as it used to,” Albert stated. “The fact that we’re able to keep it going as the years go by is probably a pretty remarkable thing.”
The pool is also selling hoagies as another separate fundraising initiative. People wanting to purchase a hoagie can visit the pool to fill out a sheet. Orders are due Aug. 2. They will be delivered on Aug. 10.