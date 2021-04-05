HOUTZDALE — Houtzdale Revitalization Association will sponsor a Pick Up Pennsylvania Clean Up Houtzdale event on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The rain date for the event is Sunday, April 25, from 1-5 p.m.
HRA is looking for volunteers to participate. Volunteers will be tasked with choosing an area of town and utilizing supplies, provided by the state Department of Transportation to pick up litter in a designated area of the borough.
HRA said the process will not only beautify the town but help the environment.
Community and civic associations, schools, youth groups, families, friends, church groups, business employees, hunting and fishing clubs, conservation groups, sports teams and others can organize members and participate in the cleanup day event.
Volunteers are asked to register by Thursday, April 15, by emailing hdalepa1870@gmail.com or mailing to HRA at P.O. Box 144, Houtzdale, PA 16651.
Those registering are asked to provide the names of volunteers and contact information. Organizers said they are requesting the information in order to have enough supplies from PennDOT.
Volunteers will meet April 24 at the Houtzdale Borough office located at 704 Brisbin St., Houtzdale. Volunteers can then select the areas of the borough they want to clean up and receive their supplies.
HRA has teamed up with Houtzdale Borough and PennDOT to make the event possible.
The event is part of Pick Up Pennsyvlania. HRA said help is needed now more than ever. Results of a Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Pennsylvania Litter Research Study identified approximately 500 million pieces of litter on commonwealth highways. The litter pollutes the environment and affects residents’ quality of life.