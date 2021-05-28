CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Lake held its second annual Muskie Chal-Lunge fishing tournament Saturday, May 22 with 33 fisherman participating from locations across the state.
There were a total of nine muskie caught by both adult and youth anglers, younger than age 16. Scoring was based on cumulative total of inches and at the end of the day Matt Dixon of Port Matilda took home the $500 first prize check and carved muskie trophy by catching six muskie for a total of 173.25-inches. His largest fish was 40-inches long.
Adam Neece of Jersey Shore won the second prize of $300 with a 28-inch muskie and Stacey Hemphill of Karthaus, third place of $200 with a 26.5-inch muskie.
Youth angler Parker Alexander of Nanty Glo also caught a muskie measuring 24-inches in length. It was Parker’s first-ever tournament fish.
Dixon also won the largest non-muskie category with a 20-inch chain pickerel. Other fish caught ranged from large and small mouth bass, crappie, carp and yellow perch.
Curwensville Lake would like to thank all tournament sponsors that make this event possible.
Organizer Cody Fye said, “Hands down, this was by far the best fishing tournament we’ve ever had. It was a great turnout and we were competing with two other tournaments in the state. The whole day was a win.”
At Wednesday’s Curwensville Lake Authority meeting, Chairman Willie Null thanked Fye for his effort in organizing the tournament.
“Thanks Cody. I know you did a lot of work getting ready for it,” Null said.
For additional information on fishing at Curwensville Lake, contact the lake’s office at 814-236-2320 or visit its Facebook page.