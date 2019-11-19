CURWENSVILLE — Members of Curwensville On the Go discussed the accomplishments of several community service clubs at its annual dinner held Monday night at Curwensville Community Center.
COG is an organization made up of the four service clubs — Curwensville Business and Professional Women’s Club, Curwensville Lions Club, Curwensville Rotary Club and GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club. The purpose of COG is to join together to do major service projects for the Curwensville Area.
A representative from each club informed those in attendance of the many projects that benefited the Curwensville community in the past year.
Rotarian Bill Williams, who is also COG president, discussed his group’s local and international projects, including the Rotary Club’s international mission to eradicate polio from the world. Locally, Rotary funds the borough’s Christmas lights, conducts an annual Dictionary project where all third graders at Curwensville Elementary receive their own dictionary, two blood screenings per year, the annual Wine Walk held in town, and a chicken barbecue held on the final day of Curwensville Days every year.
Sandy Bowery of BPW discussed how her organization supports 16 organizations including Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co. and the local library. This year, the club also supported a domestic violence education program which is also the state program for BPW.
Rhonda Sheeder of GFWC Curwensville Woman’s Club said her club is 35 members strong. The club co-sponsors an annual 5K race during Curwensville Days, holds various projects including scholarships to Curwensville High School seniors, and donates to the local food pantry. Additionally, the club conducts a “Birthday Bag” program where it provides birthday items for children whose families utilize the local food pantry. This past year the club gave out about 100 bags. Also assisting children was the club’s St. Jude Red Wagon Program, where it helped purchase red wagons for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
J. Duane Test spoke on behalf of the Lions Club. He spoke about how the club gave out the Melvin Jones Award and also discussed its support of the Leader Dog program for those who are blind. Additionally, the club helps provide reading glasses and hearing aids for those in need.
Test, who has been operating the Curwensville Community Center for more than 15 years, said a campaign drive letter is being distributed, requesting financial help from the community to keep the building in operation.
“I know everyone just helped with the renovations,” Test said, “but I’d like to squeeze some more money out of you.”
Dee Holland of the Curwensville Regional Development Corporation and chairwoman of the Irvin Park C.A.R.E. project, presented a program about Irvin Park and future plans.
In 2020, the park is planning an “Art in the Park” event on Jan. 10, plans to construct more pavilions, add an ice skating rink in the winter, and offer winter activities such as sled riding and cross country skiing.
One of the projects that Holland touted was the recent playground improvements to add adaptive playground equipment. The equipment will allow children with special needs be included with other children in playtime at the park.
Holland focused on the three phases of the park that are in the works — but in still need of funding.
“I have been so thankful for the community’s support and their outpouring of help,” Holland said of the funds raised to assist with the purchase of the costly equipment. She said she is continuing to apply for grants in an effort to raise the funds needed to bring the project into Phases 2 and 3.