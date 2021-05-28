PHILIPSBURG — Community members called on the Philipsburg-Osceola School Board to compensate for recent air conditioning efforts.
Osceola Mills Elementary School and Philipsburg-Osceola Senior High School lack air conditioning, according to Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina. The Parent-Teacher Organization recently bought air conditioners, Paladina stated.
The PTO spent over $5,100 to get air conditioners, according to Richard Wood. He asked if the district could reimburse the PTO for their efforts.
“I don’t believe any of us in this room have a work environment that is even close to what these kids are going through,” Wood said at a recent board meeting. “I would consider it next to horrible.”
Wood suggested using some of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund for air quality.
Paladina said he would look into the matter. However, the ESSER money will eventually run out, and Paladina is leery of spending that money on things that come with reoccurring costs.
Resident Tiffany Warlow believes the situation needs to be addressed. When visiting the elementary school for an open house, the temperature was about 85 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Warlow.
“I think air conditioning is definitely something that needs to be looked at,” Warlow said.
Some teachers run five, six or seven fans in an attempt to lower the temperature, Wood noted. The heat can be detrimental to the students.
“The kids that walked out of Osceola Mills last week, when you looked at their faces, they were just totally drained,” Wood stated.