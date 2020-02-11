Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers and the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County Director Mary Tatum have announced the receipt of donations to CAC-CC.
Sayers reported that the Clearfield County Bar Association and CenClear’s Houtzdale Center staff collectively donated almost $500 to CAC-CC. Sayers thanked the association of attorneys and CenClear staff for their generous donations.
The CenClear donation was raised through a yard sale that the center held over the summer, and staff decided that all proceeds would go to CAC-CC. All of the funds received will help defray the costs to operate CAC-CC and will help purchase supplies they would otherwise not be able to obtain.
Sayers explained that CAC-CC has moved to a new location, and these funds will be used in purchasing supplies for the larger space. The CAC-CC would not be possible without the collaboration and support of the Clearfield County Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team and community members.
The MDIT includes representatives from law enforcement of Clearfield County, the District Attorney’s Office, Children, Youth, and Family Services, CenClear, medical representative, Victim Witness, Passages, Inc., and The Crossroads Project.
Anyone interested in supporting CAC-CC can contact the center at cac@cenclear.org.