CHESTER HILL — Borough Council here has made pleas to its state legislators asking them to intervene in scheduled repair of the closed East Presqueisle Street Bridge.
Borough officials recently learned that Pennsylvania American Water Company will be replacing water lines in the future on Walton Street, the main thoroughfare through the borough. Without the Presqueisle Street availability, the water line replacement project will cause traffic congestion through Chester Hill and into neighboring Philipsburg Borough.
The bridge, which connects Philpsburg Borough, Centre County and Chester Hill Borough, was closed by the state Department of Transportation in March 2019 because testing revealed the steel was becoming brittle during low temperatures, which could cause cracking under loading.
Last fall, officials at both Chester Hill and Philipsburg borough examined four alternative solutions provided to them by PennDOT regarding the repair, and both municipalities agreed to have PennDOT replace the bridge at a future date. This action would keep the truss closed until the project could be programmed on the Transportation Improvement Program for a PennDOT-owned bridge.
At the time of the closure, PennDOT stated it could take about 6 to 8 years before a new bridge is installed.
PennDOT Spokeswoman Marlaine Fannin on Friday said the bridge was originally a part of a 2019 bridge preservation contract.
“During the construction activities, additional damage was identified, prompting an investigation into the cause,” Fannin said in a statement. She said the testing revealed the repair of the existing structure would be cost prohibitive and provided four alternative solutions to both municipalities.
Fannin said the option that the boroughs chose — replacing the bridge — would be at least 6 to 8 years due to funding constraints and design and permitting requirements.
“These solutions were developed with the understanding that Presqueisle Street is a local street owned by the Boroughs and only the bridge itself is owned by PennDOT,” Fannin said. “The bridge remains closed in order to serve the best interest of the public in regard to safety.”
Fannin said PennDOT is taking steps to install permanent signing and barricades at the bridge location. PennDOT is also looking at constructing pedestrian improvements along State Route 53 — including new sidewalk between the SR53 bridge and McGuier Street, along with ADA compliant curb ramp.
Now that a water line replacement project is on its way, Chester Hill officials are asking state Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-Clearfield/Cambria, and state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre, for assistance in persuading PennDOT to take action on repairing the bridge sooner rather than later.
Requests for comment from both legislators from The Progress were not returned.