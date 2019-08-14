CHESTER HILL — At the Tuesday, Aug. 13 meeting, Chester Hill Borough Council reviewed a letter sent from PennDOT pertaining to the Presqueisle Street Bridge.
Council discussed the options in the letter and voted unanimously to have the bridge remain the sole responsibility of PennDOT. A letter is being sent to PennDOT stating that the bridge be repaired and reopened by PennDOT.
Sukhwindar Singh, a representative of RCAP Solutions, spoke to council about the grant they are offering to the borough to do a utility mapping study. This grant is free to municipalities and many in the area have already been completed. This is for the purpose of locating water and sewer lines, hydrants, electric, gas and other utilities. The findings would be placed on existing maps in the borough for the future reference.
Singh said they also could do drain and manhole locations for mapping purposes as well. She stated that the grant will be over at the end of September, and suggested that if Chester Hill Borough wants this utility mapping done, a decision should be made as soon as possible. After a discussion, Council voted to have RCAP Solutions do the utility mapping for the borough.
Council heard complaints from two residents regarding water issues near their homes. The problems will be studied to see if these are borough-related and then determine how they will be handled.
Chester Hill Borough will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10.