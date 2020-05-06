Each year, several area high schools compete during the month of February for the crown of Queen/King of Hearts, with the objective to raise funds to support the lifesaving mission of the American Heart Association.
Participants at each school commit to community--based fundraising projects to benefit the American Heart Association, to help further AHA’s goals of preventing heart disease and stroke.
AHA has announced the winner of the 2019-20 campaign is Clearfield Area High Jr-Sr School, which raised $12,670, besting last year’s total of $9,101.00 by $3,569. Advisor Tangi Borden and the senior Queen/King of Hearts candidates consistently demonstrate leadership, creativity, commitment, and passion to help further the important work of AHA, as they strive to save and improve lives.
AHA would like to express a deep appreciation for their dedication and support. What AHA does cannot be accomplished without volunteers in local schools and communities.
The American Heart Association would also like to recognize the individual Clearfield H.S. student who most exemplified the above mentioned qualities as well, as the 2020 Queen of Hearts. That student is Ms. Kelseekay Charles.
Charles single-handedly raised $4,035. She is the daughter of Michael and Bobbi Jo Charles of Clearfield, and granddaughter of Jimmer Seger and Denise Howell of Morrisdale. As the eldest of five, Charles has participated in marching band, concert band, school plays, Helping Hands, Key Club, Queen of Hearts and choir.
Charles is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. After graduation, she plans to attend Mount Aloysius College, Cresson to major in medical biotechnology. Her main goal and focus is to help others, not only in her personal life, but also professionally as she develops her career in the medical field.
Runner-up for Queen of Hearts was Madison Davis, who raised $2,525.
All of the candidates worked diligently toward their goals in supporting the fight against heart disease and stroke.