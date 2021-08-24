PHILIPSBURG — Screams of “Aye, aye Captain,” carried across the field during the Philipsburg-Osceola Mountie Marching Band practice at their recent band camp.
The marching band will dazzle audiences with their medley of television show theme songs, including music from Spongebob SquarePants as an opener.
“I’ll be there for You” from Friends will also be a part of the show.
Band Director Amanda Woods encourages viewers to listen carefully throughout the show. The instructor hopes to quiz the audience during games to see if they can identify all theme songs.
The group has parades lined up through October, overlapping over the football season. The last football game typically marks their last performance of the year.
The group begins practice in June. This year, they began practicing before the last school year finished, Woods noted. Their recognition over the summer included first place Class A, Best Appearing Rifles, Best Appearing Color Guard and Best Drum Major at Curwensville Days, according to Woods. They also received accolades at the Clearfield County Fair, including first place Class AA and Best Percussion.
This year marks Reilly Vroman’s third year as drum major. The trombone player qualified for All-State Band last year. Paige Rishel is a new junior drum major and a trombone player.
The band this year has 31 instrumentalists and 16 band front members. Next year, the band will go through a rebuild as 11 seniors will be graduating. The incoming eighth graders are also a large group, signaling a future bubble class.
“Every few years, we just get a class where they’re all friends, and they all stick with it the whole way through,” Woods stated. “This senior crew, they will be very hard to replace.”
Woods has enjoyed the marching band’s mix of students and will miss the seniors after their future departure.
“They’re just such a fun crew this year,” Woods stated. “The seniors crack me up every day. We’ve been together for six years, so we’ve got a lot of inside jokes… I really enjoy the banter and the rapport that I’ve built with the seniors.”