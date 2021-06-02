For the second straight year, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the American Cancer Society’s Relief for Life of Clearfield County by reducing the size of the event dedicated to raising funds to eliminate cancer.
The relay is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 in the grove at the Clearfield Driving Park. The 2021 goal is $70,000 raised to improve cancer patients’ survival rates, decrease the occurrence of cancer, and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.
ACS Senior Development Manager Susan Babik reported there will be a variety of food trucks set up beginning at noon. Relay teams will set up during the afternoon with numerous fundraisers planned. Music will be provided through the day by Lil’ Man Productions.
Luminaria sales will be held throughout the day. Lanterns are able to be personalized in honor of a cancer survivor or in memory of someone who has lost their battle with the disease. They will be lit at dusk. A ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Babik said, “This year’s relay is reduced in time due to the committee’s inability to plan –not knowing what COVID mandates and restrictions were going to be in June. The relay’s focus will be on the luminaria ceremony. Clearfield always has an exceptional luminaria display and ceremony. Mary Jane Rowles is the organizer.”
Currently 25 teams are registered.
“Volunteers are the heart and sole of Relay for Life. We welcome people who are interested in joining the effort. There are many different levels of engagement so volunteers can make a fit that is right for them. Relay offers volunteers an opportunity to have fun and make friends while enjoying the involvement,” Babik said.
Babik said tickets will be sold during the day for the Relay for Life raffle. The drawing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center.
Tickets are $2 each, three for $5 or a book of 15 tickets is $20 for the opportunity to win one of 60 prizes.