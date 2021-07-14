Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority was updated on progress in the county on a section of a legal off-road motorized vehicle path that will be located there.
Clearfield County is one of six counties working on plans for sections of a 130-mile trail system that will link with and utilize existing trails near the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County through to Rock Run Recreation Area in Cambria County and on to the Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Path in Centre County.
Earlier this year, Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association received a $200,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to pay for a study on developing the Allegheny Front Trail –a six-county recreational trail system. Plans are to utilize existing trails, unused railroad beds and utility paths as the anchor for the trail.
The study is being performed by Laird Landscaping Architecture, PLLC. Roaring Spring. In May Jim Laird of the company said it would take approximately two years to develop the details that will also include recommendations as to an entity to oversee the trail system, how it can be funded and phases of development.
In May, a meeting was held at the Eureka, Houtzdale with key local, county and state representatives who are interested in seeing the project succeed.
At Wednesday’s meeting, CCRTA Member Josh Berndt gave an update on what has been happening since the May meeting. He said work has begun on a preliminary map for the trail in Clearfield County including various ports that will allow riders to get off to eat, tour historical sites and possibly stay overnight. He said currently those owning property where the tentative trail is expected to be located are being contacted concerning giving permission for rights-of-way.
Director Josiah Jones, who is also a member of the ARRA, said local, county and state officials are enthused and supportive about the possibilities the trail and related prospects to improve business development and economic growth and have reached out to him.
“I’ve had calls from those who see the value and the potential,” he said.
He said he has been in contact with Sandy Township officials who are interested in developing a trail spur in that area.