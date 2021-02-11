Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority members heard an update on the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carver’s Festival schedule for May 22-23 as part of the More in May event scheduled at the Clearfield Driving Park.
The event partners the annual Groundhog Wine Festival on May 22 only with the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Festival and the Food Truck and Craft Show event set for May 22-23. The Groundhog Wine Festival requires a paid ticket for admission. Admission is free to the Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Festival, the food truck and craft show.
Jones said Wednesday the schedule of carvers slated to appear over the two days is nearly full. Plans are for 20 carvers to participate. Each of the artisans will receive two eight-foot logs to create a masterpiece to be included in an auction. Each will also have other items for sale during the event.
“We have 17 carvers signed up. There are only three spots left. We will take five more as a reserve,” Jones said.
The Lumberjack Festival’s hours on May 22 will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 23 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. An auction featuring items crafted during the festival will be held at 3 p.m on May 23.
“I’m really excited about it,” he told the authority. He said there will also be non-profit organizations participating.
Jones said at a previous meeting he is working with both Kenn Starr, coordinator of the Groundhog Wine Festival, and Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom, who is setting up the food truck festival and the craft fair. The three want to to offer a cohesive event.
“We are pulling together to offer visitors a really nice event with lots of things to see,” Jones said.
For additional information about participating or sponsoring the event, those interested should visit the website, www.lumberjackcarving.com or VCC’s Facebook page.
Visit Clearfield County and the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority sponsored an inaugural Lumberjack Chainsaw Carvers Festival in June 2020. Last year’s festival featured four chainsaw-wielding artisans and was held on the lot adjacent to the VCC office beside Rural King.