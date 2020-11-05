Clearfield County Commissioners on behalf of the Clearfield County Prison Board on Thursday announced that a Clearfield County Jail staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a written statement, officials were notified that the staff member tested positive on Wednesday, Nov. 5.
As a result, Warden Kessling immediately put the facility on lockdown, and no in-person visitations will be allowed for the time being.
“The jail has had COVID safety protocols in place since March and those will be followed rigorously,” the statement said. “CDC-recommended contact tracing, isolation, and testing protocols will be followed. We will keep the public informed of any additional developments.”