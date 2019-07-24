An inmate at the Clearfield County Jail attempted an escape and took a corrections officer hostage on Monday.
Lawrence Township Police responded to a psychological disturbance/attempted escape at 9:10 p.m. on July 22 when a known 42-year-old male inmate hid inside the facility, took a guard hostage and attempted to force other corrections officers to open the doors of the exterior of the jail to escape.
The guard was released after the inmate was granted access to the jail's garage area. However, the inmate could not get out through the garage door. He then attempted to break the exterior door, smashing out the window, breaking his arm and attempted to climb into the air vents and ceiling of the garage in an unsuccessful attempt to escape.
The inmate then cut his own wrist in a suicide attempt.
Officers arrived and the inmate refused police commands; he was then incapacitated with an Electric Stun Device.
The inmate was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of his injuries.
Police were assisted by Clearfield Borough Police. Charges of criminal attempt escape, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment are pending.