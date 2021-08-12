Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is about ready to start on its roof project. However, the school is waiting on the delivery of materials, Executive Director Fred Redden said at the recent meeting of the Joint Operating Committee.
“Every company is waiting on materials,” Redden said. “Everybody is in the same boat.”
Redden said he is hoping the company can repair the worst spots before winter and the entire project should be completed next summer in time for the 2022-23 school year.
The roof will be going from a multi-layered bituminous style roof to a EPDM membrane roof with paper insulation, and will have a 20-year warranty, Redden said.
And the project will change the slope of the roof and improve the drainage on the roof, Redden said.
The CCCTC awarded the bid for the roofing portion of the project to David Maines & Associates of Lewistown for $1.7 million and the plumbing contract was awarded to Overdorf Snyder Mechanicals Inc. of DuBois for $329,203.
CCCTC is in discussions with its five sending school districts — Clearfield, Curwensville, Moshannon Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch — on how to finance the project.
The school is being repaired due to significant problems with leaks. However, the roof was inspected and it is not in danger of failing, Redden said.
The roof had 13 years left on its warranty by Garland Co., and Garland had agreed to pay $500,000 for the material cost of the roof but this is now unclear. Redden said the CCCTC has since cut ties with Garland Co. and he couldn’t comment on the situation further.