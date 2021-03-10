Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee authorized salary increases for its practical nursing program staff.
Committee members at their recent meeting approved new annual salaries for instructors Alene Homan, $64,360; Tonya Saggese, $57,960 and Barb Smith, $48,760. All three salaries are retroactive to July 1, 2020.
Executive Director Fred Redden told committee members the increases are part of a memorandum of understanding with CCCTC’s Education Association and were the final group of instructors covered under the new pact.
“These increases will bring their salaries to where they should have been since we negotiated the new contract,” Redden said.
In November 2019, the JOC in a special meeting approved a pact between the center and CCCTC’s Education Association and Education Support Professionals. Terms of the contract were retroactive to July 1, 2019 and continue through June 30, 2024.
The support staff were newly organized and added to the existing teacher’s bargaining unit in June 2018. The focus of the negotiations was to incorporate current working conditions and benefits for the support staff into the existing teachers’ agreement.
As a result, the collaboration between the school’s administration and the CCCTCEA also provided an opportunity to extend the current teacher agreement an additional three years. Their agreement was set to expire in 2021.
Highlights of the agreement addressed current working conditions and benefits for all support staff in contract language, including establishing wage schedules for support staff which run similarly with the sending school districts; wage increases for professional staff for years 2021-2024 that remain the same as the existing increases in the preceding agreement and language changes to reflect current healthcare benefits and carriers.
CCCTC’s Superintendent of Record at that time Terry Struble reported under the new pact, instructors received a flat increase of $1,500 per year. The revisions to the healthcare terms in the contract reflect program changes for members as a result of changes in coverage and rate adjustment.
Also under personnel matters, the committee hired Lori Spencer as a part-time student aid at a salary of $10.10 per hour with no benefits, effective March 9.