Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Joint Operating Committee approved having a State College company perform a comprehensive energy study of the school complex.
Executive Director Fred Redden reported at Monday’s committee meeting that McClure Co. has offered to conduct a full examination of the career center facilities at no cost or obligation to CCCTC.
Redden told The Progress following the meeting, ”A comprehensive study assesses energy usage compared to energy loss and associated costs with more efficient equipment.”
He said the study is expected to take 30 to 60 days to complete. The data determined from the analysis will give the CCCTC’s joint operating committee “ some direction about how to offset project costs through energy savings. Projects of this nature could include heating units, cooling units, energy loss due to poor insulation, windows and doors, lighting and heating water. McClure will study the CCCTC and give a comprehensive report related to potential savings at a future JOC meeting.”
The vote to do the study was unanimous with committee members Chairman Jeff Shaffer, Phillip Carr, Nathan Dotts, Todd Jeffries and Tom Veres voting yes.
Shaffer said prior to the vote he was concerned about the no cost and no obligation offer.
“I am disappointed in the amount of substance in the proposal. It’s all glitz. There is no free ride. I am worried that there will be strings attached about sharing information,” he explained.
Redden said the school has nothing invested in the study and it could be of assistance in determining future projects at the school complex.