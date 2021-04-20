CURWENSVILLE — A car hop bingo will be held Saturday, April 24 at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, 1256 Lake Dr., Curwensville. The event is sponsored by the Clearfield County Cancer Support Inc.
Bingo packet distribution begins at 1 p.m. and the first game starts at 2 p.m.
The $25 cost includes admission to the park, six bingo cards for each of the 12 regular games, three cards for the final bingo game of fill-the-card, a paddle and a ticket for the door prize.
The day of the event, bingo numbers will be announced over each particpant’s vehicle’s radio. Participants who get bingo are asked to beep their vehicle’s horn, flash its lights and wave their paddles.
Group member Sonya Greene said the group sponsored a car hop bingo game at the lake in the fall and it was so well-received it opted to host a second set of games. She said 2020 was a lean year for the group with all but two fundraisers having to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All the money we raise here in Clearfield County stays here to help cancer patients. This group is made up of all volunteers. No one is paid. We are not affiliated with the American Cancer Society or Relay for Life,” Greene said noting many cancer patients have their medical bills paid by insurance but most are not able to continue working and that is where funds raised through the efforts of CCCS come in.
“When people aren’t able to work they still need to put food on the table or pay their electric bill. Ninety-five percent of the money raised goes to helping local residents with cancer,” she explained.
CCCS’s event allows participants to play the game safely in the comfort of their own vehicle.
Tickets are available by calling Greene at 814-577-0577 or at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post No. 842, 19 River St., Curwensville.