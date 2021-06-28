PHILIPSBURG — Shopping carts and junk once littered the overflow parking lot located at the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and East Pine Street that is now home to a dog park in Philipsburg Borough.
With some fundraising and the efforts of the Philipsburg Borough, the space has transformed into a dog park, set to open likely by the end of the summer, according to Elliot Lauder. Lauder has watched the dog park take shape.
“Seeing everything built, it’s just everything I could’ve wanted,” Lauder said. “We took a parking lot, and we made it a paradise for dogs.”
Lauder moved to Philipsburg from Frenchville. He and his wife traveled with Kashi, their Shiba Inu. Parks allow dogs to release some energy on longer trips, Lauder noted.
“Philipsburg, with it being a big commuter town, I think that would be a huge tourist thing,” Lauder said.
Lauder approached borough council and proposed the dog park. The borough helped make his dream a reality.
“I can’t speak highly enough of (the borough manager and crew),” Lauder stated. “I raised the money and organized this, but they did the work.”
Last week, borough Manager Joel Watson said the area would be seeded soon. There are still elements that need to be addressed before the park’s opening.
The park rules have yet to be approved, according to Lauder. However, most dog parks are open from dawn to dusk. Rules, such as mandatory vaccinations or preventing food from entering the park, would be standard. There will be parking available.
Supporting local businesses was critical throughout the process, Lauder noted. “We really wanted to make sure that we’re supporting local businesses while creating the park.”
The fence was purchased from Masterpiece Fence and Deck. The team pushed back the park’s opening in order to get the coated fence, according to Lauder. The fence is also higher than perhaps originally expected.
“We decided to take our time, do it once, do it right,” Lauder said. “The last thing we wanted is for a dog to jump over the fence right next to 322.”
The double gate system was designed with the dogs in mind. Owners will enter the first gate, remove the leash and direct their dog to either a small or large dog section. Usually, dogs under 35 pounds are considered small, Lauder noted.
U.S. 322 buzzes with traffic. However, organizers accounted for the noise and plan to limit it by adding plants.
“My big thing is to develop almost like a sound barrier with shrubbery of sorts,” said Lauder. “When we, the borough manager Joel and I, first came down here to look at the property, it was like you couldn’t even see 322. There was so much brush here. It’s crazy that it looks the way it does now.”
By the beginning of 2020, the park was pretty much fully funded, according to Lauder. The concrete circles in the park will eventually have pavilions.
“We’re gonna start raising money for that once the park officially opens,” Lauder said.
Funds were raised through selling a variety of items, including dog treats. A nearby brewery at the time, Race Street Brew Works, donated spent grains, Lauder stated. The organizers used the material to make dog treats to sell.
The benches were another fundraising effort. Bricks will have dedications for those who donated to the benches. Each bench, according to Lauder, is made in-house.
“We did originally charge $250 for the benches so that’s a lot of money for people to donate to wait that long,” Lauder noted. “I’m really appreciative of everyone who donated.”
Lauder has faith in the continued work of the borough crew. He anticipates the park will be open by the end of summer.
“They’re going to continue to make it awesome,” Lauder said. “I have nothing but faith in them. They took my dream and made it a reality. I can’t ask for anything more.”
Lauder enjoys diving headfirst into community efforts. He is currently a board member of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation.
“I think probably just growing up in the middle of nowhere has gotten me really excited to do this kind of stuff,” Lauder said. “I just love it. It’s cool to get the community together to do fun events.”