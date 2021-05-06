Candidates who have filed their petitions to be included for Clearfield County offices on the May 18 primary ballot.
D is for Democrat and R for Republican.
Sheriff, four-year term, Michael B. Churner, R.
Prothonotary and clerk of courts, four-year term, Curtis James Campman, D; and Brian K. Spencer, R.
Controller, four-year term, Zachary Keith Bloom, D; Robert M. Edwards Jr., R; and Kaitlin Elizabeth Evans, R.
Magisterial District Court Judge for District 46-3-01, six-year term, Davide Sean Meholick, D/R; Gilbert J. Barker, D/R; Scott T. Farrell, D/R; Elliott M. Gelfand, D/R; Michael S. Marshall, D/R; and Randall T. Vargas, D/R.