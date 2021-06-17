PHILIPSBURG — Getting a weekend campsite at Black Moshannon State Park may prove a challenge this summer.
The park has only five or six weekend available reservations in July, according to Manager Rachel Eckman.
“We’re starting to ramp up,” Eckman stated.
With the pandemic, there were many new campers last year. The park’s attraction to new-coming campers remains.
“We have a lot of first-time campers,” Eckman said. “That’s a trend that’s continued from last year.”
Although the summer festival was cancelled this year, the park hopes to begin planning for some large-scale events, such as a haunted walk that occurs in the fall, Eckman noted.
Educational programs are still available. A night hike has drawn crowds, Eckman said. An educator takes a group out in the bog. Participants shine lights on different plants. The glow will vary based on the sunlight absorbed throughout the day.
The night hike schedule varies, but it has been scheduled for Saturdays in the past, according to Eckman. There is an Ultraviolet Night Hike currently scheduled for July 3, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website.