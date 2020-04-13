CURWENSVILLE — Six years ago, Bill and Becky Freeman of Stronach purchased Lumber City RV Park located on Trailer Road in nearby Lumber City.
The 35-site campground was in need of numerous upgrades and repairs, and it was just after last season that the couple realized their investment had finally made it to a break-even point.
That all may change due to the coronavirus pandemic that has citizens staying at home instead of spending summer days and nights at their favorite campsite.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home policy was changed to allow qualifying private RV parks as “essential” on a case-by-case basis, although private non-residential RV parks are closed.
In comparison, campgrounds at state parks, like nearby Parker Dam and Prince Gallitzin, are closed at least until April 30. Allegheny National Forest has closed its campground and camping areas also.
Wolf’s ruling has allowed local, privately owned campgrounds like Lumber City RV Park and Woodland Campground in Woodland to stay afloat — for now.
“The campground was finally paying for its own expenses,” Bill Freeman said in a telephone interview this week. “We built a store, an office, replaced the infrastructure, as well as a small cottage that we stay in. This year we were planning to expand our pond and add 12 more camp sites. Now, I just don’t know.”
Freeman said bookings for 2020 began in earnest at the beginning of the year, with Memorial Day camping booked in full in February.
“Then, the phone calls for reservations just stopped. Cancellations are starting to come in for May,” Freeman said.
Freeman has all full hookup sites that boast electric, water and sewer for trailers and RVs. Several of his sites are “seasonal” which means the folks who rent them do so from April through November.
“This is their other residence — their camper,” Freeman explained of seasonal campers. “They have paid for the season and they will be coming because they have their spots.” He expects them to arrive by the end of April.
Freeman said the campsites are far enough apart for social distancing guidelines. The bath house — typically used by overnight or short stay campers — will remain closed until Wolf lifts the social distancing order. But despite seasonal camping, Freeman said he will likely lose money this year if social distancing isn’t relaxed by summer.
“We already lost any April bookings for people who call in,” Freeman said. “If we lose Memorial Day, will we survive? I think we will be okay, but it willl depend on how long this lasts.”
Lisa Harpster and her husband Mike own Woodland Campground located at 314 Egypt Road.
They purchased the property four years ago and like the Freemans, their 75-site campground is private and deemed essential. Thirty of the 75 sites are seasonal.
“It’s a very vague situation,” Lisa Harpster said. “With the stay-at-home order, the onus is on the individual whether they choose to come to the campground.”
All of Harpster’s sites are full hookup. Campers are required to stay in a self-contained camper because none of the public areas, including the public restrooms, are open.
“Everyone has to be self contained and they have to follow social distancing,” Harpster said. “We are only accepting people who are able to have full hookup.”
Harpster said they have had numerous cancellations also since the coronavirus pandemic began. Like Freeman, she is hoping the situation changes by the time summer begins.
“The seasonal people are chomping at the bit to start camping,” Harpster said. “Some people just want to get out of the house. It’s a battle between wanting to do the right thing, or maintain your sanity. It’s trying to find a good balance.”
Freeman agreed with Harpster’s philosophy.
“We have no idea what we are facing,” Freeman said. “Somewhere, we have to stop the madness and we have to get the panic under control.”