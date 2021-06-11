WEST DECATUR — The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board recently granted summary judgement, overturning a permit approval for Camp Hope Run Landfill in Boggs Township.
Clearfield County had appealed the approval of the permit. The county’s argument must be strong if summary judgement was granted, according to Commissioner John Sobel.
“That was a solid win for Clearfield County,” Sobel stated. “Summary judgement motions are usually not granted.”
For summary judgement, no facts can be in dispute, according to Sobel. The county previously expected the matter to go to trial, according to Commissioner Dave Glass.
The landfill controversy has been an ongoing issue. PA Waste, LLC submitted an application in 2006 to the Department of Environmental Protection. This was denied and successfully appealed only to be denied again. PA Waste submitted another application in 2017.
In February of 2020, the department approved PA Waste, LLC permits to build a 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill, according to previous stories by The Progress. Clearfield County appealed this decision.
According to Act 101, the department cannot issue a waste management permit unless the landfill is in the county’s municipal waste management plan. If the landfill is not in the county plan, the applicant must show the landfill doesn’t interfere with the plan, the location is at least as suitable as other locations and the county can object to the landfill.
A focal point of the county’s argument was the origin of the waste. The landfill would not take waste from Clearfield County. Details, including the origin, composition and quantity of the waste, must be included in the application.
The county stated these requirements were not met. PA Waste noted that its application stated that these were not known at the time of the application. The application gave a general idea that “waste will be delivered from surrounding jurisdictions, as well as from sources outside of Pennsylvania.”
The vague language and admission of the unknown was evident to the board, according to the opinion.
The issued opinion stated, “In the case of the field of dreams that is the Camp Hope Run Landfill, imaginary customers currently unknown, and in PA Waste’s view unknowable, will emerge from the mists to dip themselves in the magic water.”
The department also only compared the harms and benefits of the Camp Hope Run Landfill with other permitted landfills. The department failed to offer potential alternative locations for the landfill.
The future of the landfill remains unknown. PA Waste may have to return to the department and begin again, addressing the concerns raised by the hearing board, according to Sobel. The board’s decision could also be appealed.
“PA Waste and/or the Department of Environmental Protection may choose to appeal the decision of the Environmental Hearing Board,” Sobel said. “We hope they do not, but we are prepared to defend against the same.”