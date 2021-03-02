The appeal of the proposed Camp Hope Run landfill in Boggs Township likely will not be heard until late fall or early winter of this year, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel said yesterday.
Commissioners filed the appeal in February of 2020, but the Environmental Hearing Board which will hear the appeal, delayed further action due to the COVID-19 pandemic Sobel said.
Sobel he said the second half of 2020 was spent on the discovery process where both sides submit written requests for information.
Sobel also said there was a deposition process where potential witnesses are questioned under oath by attorneys. Sobel said he and Planning Director Jodi Brennan gave depositions in the case.
He said that process was completed in January. Now, the attorneys are working on deciding if there will be any pre-trial motions and if they can resolve any parts of the case prior to going to trial.
“There has been a lot of activity going on the last six months or more,” Sobel said.
Sobel said the commissioners would inform the media if any significant motions are filed.
In Februrary of 2020, the state Department of Environmnetal Protection approved PA Waste, LLC of Philadelphia’s permits to construct a new 5,000 tons-per-day, double-lined, municipal waste landfill in Boggs Township.
The proposed landfill and supporting facilities will be located within an 845-acre facility about seven miles southeast of Clearfield, along the west side of state Route 153. The waste disposal limits will encompass about 217 acres, with support facilities and buffer areas within the remainder of the overall facility boundary, according to DEP.