PHILIPSBURG — Local businesses are rallying to support the Rowland Theatre.
The theatre is selling a table and benches made from the Philipsburg Borough Crew. The crew donated tables to various nonprofits, according to Rebecca Inlow, who is on the Rowland Theatre Board of Directors. Upon seeing the theatre’s sale, other local businesses sprung into action.
“This is where the fun started,” Inlow said. “Shindig Alley jumped in to help us.”
The furniture store has a decent social media following, according to Inlow. Not only did the business spread the word of the sale, they threw in some bonus items.
“We thought that we would sweeten the pot a little bit to whoever purchases the table and bench. Obviously, it was easy for us to do a $100 gift certificate,” said Kevin Murphy, owner of Shindig Alley.
Murphy reached out to Brown Dog Catering and asked for a $50 gift certificate. Other perks to the sale include a tour of the Rowland by Manager Kevin Conklin and movie tickets. After posting on Facebook about the add-ons, the owner of HiWay Pizza reached out and offered a sheet pizza.
“It was just a conglomerate, group effort,” Murphy said. “Anything that goes on in Philipsburg, it always takes a village.”
The theatre took a big hit during the pandemic, according to Inlow. The doors closed last March and didn’t open until 80 days later, Inlow stated. As the situation worsened, the manager set a date for when the theatre would run out of funds.
Sometimes passersby would hand the theatre money. The community support helped the theatre weather the closure.
The theatre didn’t receive major federal funding, such as the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, according to Inlow. They are waiting to hear back regarding the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, but did receive some grant money from Centre County.
“It will take us a long time to recover financially from this,” Inlow said. “On a positive note, we got through it.”
Prior to the pandemic, the theatre began its seat replacement project. When the pandemic hit, the seats were already in production, according to Inlow. The project is currently on hold until the theatre can get into a more fundraising mode, Inlow stated.
Murphy recognized the hardships the theatre faced. Supporting others is a part of operating a business, he noted.
“In Phillipsburg, there’s a sense of community, and I think that truly everybody is willing to do whatever they need to do to help out one another,” Murphy said. “We all realize, as business owners, that we have to be on the same page, and we always have to be trying to give back.”