WESTOVER — Burnside Township Supervisors adopted an ordinance recently, authorizing the ability of local fire departments, ambulance services and other emergency rescue organizations to charge for services they provide in the township.
Supervisors approved advertising the ordinance that allows those entities to bill for services rendered. The fees will allow them to recoup some of the costs associated with various equipment and ministrations.
The ordinance names Community Volunteer Fire Department of Mahaffey, Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Co., Hastings Area Ambulance Association, Veteran’s Memorial Ambulance Service and Westover Area Volunteer Fire Co as the entities that have permission to recover the cost for the utilization of tools, equipment and materials used by their members.
Supervisors also reported the Solley Road tarring and chipping project will be done on Friday, Aug. 27 and the township has applied to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for multi-modal transportation funds to replace bridges on Rager and Shepard Lane roads.
It was also noted the township was awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development in the amount of $50,000 which was used to help pay down the cost of the 2020 Ram 5500 Dump/Plow truck that was purchased in January.
Supervisor and Secretary Diana Rorabaugh stated that the township had received the first payment of the American Rescue Plan Act funds in July in the amount of $54,585. The board has not yet made a decision as to how the funding will be utilized.