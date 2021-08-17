BURNSIDE — A representatives of Burnside Vol. Fire Co. attended Burnside Borough Council’s recent meeting to discuss increasing costs for worker’s compensation coverage.
Secretary Suzanne Koziel reported the fire company attended the meeting at the invitation of Councilwoman Brenda Gibson.
Council told the department it would like some assistance in paying the cost for the coverage from neighboring municipalities. Company representatives were asked to attend municipal meetings to inquire what could be done to add the fire company to their list of emergency responders.
Koziel said the representatives told council they are willing to attend meetings to present the fire company’s case.
Council also approved advertising for a part-time, as-needed laborer and accepted the 2021 audit. Koziel reported the 2022 budget will need to adjusted to reflect the borough operated in a deficit during 2021. Council will receive copies of the proposed 2022 budget at its September meeting, she said.