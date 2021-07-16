BURNSIDE — Hoping to expand on the good started by another municipality on an adjoining road, Burnside Borough Council approved applying for funds to upgrade Third Street Extension.
At Wednesday’s meeting, council authorized submitting an application to the Clearfield County Conservation District for monies to improve the condition of the road. Burnside Township recently completed a project on Benzie Road which joins the highway using Dirt and Gravel Road funding.
Benzie Road resident Matt Benzie attended council’s meeting to discuss a recent conversation he had with Dirt and Gravel Road Specialist Mark Lyons about the condition of Third Street Extension from the borough line to the township line.
He said the street is in poor condition with runoff from recent storms making the road even worse.
Benzie said the project may have to be done in phases depending on the extent and cost of the work to be done but suggested council could go ahead with an initial application.
Vice President Ed Somerville, who chaired the meeting in the absence of President Ray Fleming, said he agreed something has to be done to improve the road.
“If we can get something done, the road is going to be better off,” Somerville said.
Council agreed and unanimously approved submitting an application for program funding to CCCD.