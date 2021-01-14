BURNSIDE — Ray Fleming will continue as president and Ed Somerville, vice president, of Burnside Borough Council.
Mayor Richard Coble called the meeting to order and presided through Fleming’s election at its recent reorganization meeting.
Suzanne Koziel will continue as the borough’s secretary/treasurer.
Council retained Jay Lundy of Lundy& Lundy, Punxsutawney, as solicitor; Seline Perrone, tax collector; Hess & Fisher Inc., sewage enforcement officer; Art McDonald, auditor; Jason Sunderland, emergency management coordinator; and First Commonwealth Bank, water and wastewater depository, and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust, general and road funds depository.
Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Burnside Community Center. The dates are Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, May 12, June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
During the monthly meeting that followed, council approved hiring Steve Dewitt as a part-time, as-needed employee and heard a report from Melanie Henry, coordinator for Mel’s car shows about the possibility of council and Sentry Fire Co. coordinating on a car show.