OSCEOLA MILLS — Duane Carlson and his partner didn’t just get a building when they purchased property on Curtin Street — they gained hundreds of formal dresses.
As part of their purchase of two buildings, they acquired a former bridal shop — complete with unsold wedding and prom dresses. Their daughter saw a potential to help the community.
“She had the idea of trying to help some other girls out who couldn’t afford a few hundred dollar prom dress,” Carlson said.
The group sent around 30 dresses to the Cares Closet at Philipsburg-Osceola High School, according to Carlson. Dresses that were perhaps better suited for the stage were set aside for the drama department.
Carlson and the team also took individual appointments. His daughter would work with the individual to determine a price. The maximum amount a dress could be sold for was about $50, according to Carlson.
People drove from an hour away to look at the dresses. As of June 3, prom dresses still fill racks in the front of the store. Wedding dresses, sorted by size, are housed in the back room.
“Everyone has been so amazing in the community, so we were just really happy to help,” Carlson explained. “We’re really proud of our daughter for taking the initiative and want to also help.”
Their 16-year-old daughter is not studying in the Philipsburg-Osceola School District and completed her education virtually. The family is originally from the suburbs of Reading. An apartment in Osceola Mills serves as their base of operations.
There are nine rental units along with the storefront that Carlson purchased. Six apartment units are completed and rented to tenants. There are still three left to work on. Carlson hopes to lease the former bridal store.
“It’s so expensive to start a business,” Carlson said. “If we can find somebody local who wants to try it, we’ll work with them on the rent.”
Carlson plans to keep the dresses available until the end of prom season. Dresses without a home will either be advertised for sale online or donated. Local theatre groups and a charity that makes clothing for stillborn babies are organizations being considered.