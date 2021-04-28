BRIDGET BROLIN
COALPORT — Bridget Brolin, 48, of Coalport, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Pittsburgh.
Bridget was born March 30, 1973 in Clearfield to the late Boyd Dickey, Jr. and Loretta (Caldwell) Dickey.
She loved her family and friends. She was very generous and kind. She enjoyed baking and photography.
Bridget is survived by her children, Joseph Brolin of Philipsburg and Alyssa Bilger of Ohio; a sister, Brenda Bilger and husband Darren of Ohio; her grandmother, Catherine Dickey of Clearfield; and two nieces, Megan and husband Kyle Barclay and Linsey Bilger both of Ohio.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey with Joseph Buterbaugh officiating.
To leave a condolence or a memory for Bridget, please visit mccabewaldronfh.com.